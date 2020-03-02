Fayette has joined seven neighboring counties in a feasibility study to assess broadband coverage and infrastructure with an eye towards connectivity enhancement in underserved areas.
“The goal is to try to ascertain where gap areas are in this region. We want to find out who is served, who is underserved and who is unserved,” said Art Cappella, chief community development specialist in the Fayette County Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development.
The study, which aims to address a lack of broadband connectivity in the region, is being undertaken by the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, a non-profit regional economic and community development organization based in Altoona.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties were invited to partner on the project with a group of six counties to the immediate east, including Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset.
A survey was launched Feb. 17 targeting individuals and businesses throughout the eight-county region to assess current levels of broadband service and needs.
The study is being funded by a $50,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, with each participating county contributing $6,250 toward the local match. Cappella said the U.S. Economic Development Administration has provided an additional $100,000 for the project.
The study will provide an inventory of existing broadband assets, identify gaps in service, develop a plan for improving broadband services and include cost estimates for implementing recommended improvements. The study is expected to be completed in July.
“We’ll have a better understanding of where the places are that people don’t have internet access,” said Cappella.
Fayette County last year estimated 6,000 residents to lack access to wired internet and 14,000 to lack access to broadband service, according to data sourced from BroadbandNow.com, said Cappella.
Fayette County Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr said it’s important to ensure residents have access to broadband internet across the county — from students doing online homework assignments to businesses competing in a global market.
“Internet has encompassed every part of our lives,” Lohr said.
Lohr said he and Commissioner Vincent Vicites have worked with both Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and state Rep. Pam Snyder, who has long championed better broadband access in rural areas. Newly elected Commissioner Scott Dunn has also become a part of the county’s push for better internet access, Lohr said, urging all residents to weigh in on the survey.
A study last year from the bipartisan, bicameral legislative agency Center for Rural Pennsylvania that measured median broadband speeds across the state confirmed that rural Pennsylvania has slower broadband speeds and determined there was no county where at least 50% of the population achieved broadband connectivity, which is defined by the Federal Communications Commission as 25 megabits download speed and 3 megabits upload speed.
Since download speeds of 25 mbps or higher are available in areas of Fayette County, the county is disqualified from some federal funding to improve infrastructure despite connectivity in rural areas of the county falling far below that mark.
“You have to do a study to get the implementation dollars,” said Cappella. “This is considered a long-term infrastructure project, an economic development project — it’s a big deal.”
The survey can be found online at www.sapdc.org. The survey ends March 13.
Staff writer Mark Hofmann contributed to this story.
