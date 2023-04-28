One-third of the students at Franklin Elementary School in Franklin Township don’t have home internet service, and when the Jefferson Township supervisors go into their office at the municipal building, they can’t get online either.
The townships were identified as two of the most unserved or underserved areas in Fayette County, according to findings released as part of a county-wide broadband study. Located in the northwest corner of Fayette County, the townships have about 662 addresses where there is no internet access or poor internet access, according to a study conducted by Michael Baker International.
Municipal leaders and representatives with internet service providers gathered Thursday with county commissioners, to hear representatives from MBI give a presentation detailing where investments are most needed to ensure all county residents have access to high-speed, affordable internet.
The results were based on a survey open to all in Fayette, and ran from Nov. 16 to Jan. 15. In all, 1,506 responses were received, including 1,300 from households, 141 from traditional or home-based businesses and four from community-anchor institutions like churches or nonprofits. Paul Schneid, the project manager with MBI, said they also had community conversations with nine internet service providers (ISP), officials in 14 municipalities and numerous residents. Questionnaires were sent out to the remaining municipalities.
“That was a key part of starting out this process,” Schneid said. “What is the current state of broadband in Fayette County?”
The report found that 33% of students at Franklin Elementary in the Uniontown Area School District need internet access. Some families and businesses there, and in Jefferson Township find they must rely on mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for internet access.
MBI representatives said the survey also identified challenges people face throughout the county in going online. The top problems included unreliable service, lack of high-speed availability, and too few providers, which equates to difficulty finding affordably-priced service.
Evan Rubin, a specialist in geographical information systems mapping with MBI, said, as of February 2023, their analysis identified 2,374 total addresses spread around the county that are either unserved or underserved, meaning they have either no internet or poor internet speeds.
Schneid and Rubin recommended the next steps for the county including, sending out requests for proposals to the ISPs for the areas in Jefferson and Franklin townships, and then for the remaining areas in need of broadband; continuing public engagement with the project by launching community outreach sessions; and continuing to update the county’s grant funding strategy, which includes tracking existing funding opportunities and identifying new ones.
“I know there’s going to be a time element,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr of seeking funding and workload involved with such a project. “It’s going to come, but it’s going to take some time to get it there.”
Lohr and the other commissioners agree that broadband is high on the list of priorities for the county.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said to get any future grant funding for broadband projects, they need to have some kind of study done to display the need.
“This will the blueprint for Fayette County’s future,” Dunn said.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he equates this project to what happened decades ago when Fayette County missed out on having Interstate 70 come through the county. He said the county suffered for years after.
“We cannot afford to miss the boat on broadband,” Vicites said, adding that he’s looking forward to working with the ISPs and the municipalities to make the projects happen phase by phase. “We’ll have to call the county Fast Fiber Fayette.”
To view the study, visit connectfayettepa.com/.
