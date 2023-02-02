The best-selling country music duo Brooks & Dunn announced the extension of their “Reboot Arena Tour” by adding 17 new shows into 2023, kicking off in Kansas City, Mo., on May 4.
The Live Nation-produced nationwide tour will see the duo on the road with opener Scotty McCreery.
The tour will make a stop at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on May 12.
Tickets are on sale at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Fans also can purchase VIP Packages, which can include premium tickets, an invitation to the Neon Lounge, an exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
