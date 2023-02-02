56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Associated Press

Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks, of Brooks & Dunn, arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

 Evan Agostini

The best-selling country music duo Brooks & Dunn announced the extension of their “Reboot Arena Tour” by adding 17 new shows into 2023, kicking off in Kansas City, Mo., on May 4.

