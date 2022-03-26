Two brothers from Scottdale are behind bars after they allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver in Everson.
Terry Glenn Szwed, 23, and Jeremy Edward Szwed, 34, allegedly held a knife to the throat of delivery driver Luke Jacquillard around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a Maple Street home in the borough.
State police said when Jacquillard arrived to deliver the pizza, he noticed the house was dark but saw two men on the porch.
When he approached them, one held a knife to his throat and said, “Keep the pizza, give me the money and get out of here.”
Police said Jacquillard gave the men the pizza and his money bag containing $200 cash. He was able to describe both men and what they were wearing to police.
According to court records, the house was vacant, but had at one time been occupied by the Szwed family.
Police said the Caller ID at the pizza shop came from a phone number that belonged to another man who was incarcerated in another county at the time of the robbery. That man was an associate of Terry and Jeremy Szwed, according to the charges.
Later in the evening, police said, they saw a man who matched a description of one of the robbers, and identified him as Terry Szwed. When police asked if he had pizza earlier in the day, he said he had and let police search the truck he was driving.
Inside, police said they found a black sheathed knife, cellphone and clothing that matched the description that Jacquillard provided police.
Police took Terry Szwed to the station for questioning, and he reportedly told them that his brother asked him to pick him up at their old house. When he arrived, he said Jeremy Szwed had a pizza and a blue money bag.
Later, according to court records, Terry Szwed told police he was there when the delivery driver was robbed, but said his brother held the knife to Jacquillard’s throat.
Police said the cellphone found in the truck matched the number that made the call to the pizza shop.
Jeremy Szwed was taken into custody following a traffic stop, and refused to answer any questions from police.
Jacquillard identified both men as the ones that robbed him, and told police that Terry Szwed was the one who had the knife.
Terry Szwed was charged with robbery, two counts of theft, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property and simple assault; Jeremy Szwed was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and simple assault.
Both men are lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $50,000 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.