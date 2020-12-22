A Brownfield woman was held for court on criminal homicide and related charges Tuesday, tied to the overdose death of a Uniontown man in May.
Kristen Marie Ross, 27, is accused of selling heroin that Gary Engle, 29, used and died from.
Engle’s mother, Donna Engle of Uniontown, testified Tuesday that her son twice asked her to get him heroin on May 3, and she went to Ross’s apartment on Lenox Street to purchase it. Donna Engle testified Ross asked her if the heroin was for Gary Engle and said that if it was, she would feed him rat poison.
Donna Engle testified she believed her son owed Ross money.
After her son used one of the three bags she purchased the second time, Donna Engle testified he was making noises and then laid down and sounded as if he was snoring. Then she said she went to sleep.
“I woke up to June [Lease, 38, of Uniontown] screaming, telling me that he was gone,” Donna Engle testified.
Donna Engle testified that she advised Lease against using Narcan at the time because Gary Engle had felt sick after receiving it in the past and told her not to let anyone give it to him.
Uniontown City Police Officer Jamie Holland testified that the autopsy report showed the cause of Gary Engle’s death was acute combined drug toxicity with fentanyl, rompun, ultram, opana, Vicodin and opiates.
Ross is being confined without bail at Fayette County Prison awaiting her formal arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 21.
