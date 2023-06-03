Brownsville Area High School held commencement for the Class of 2023 on Friday, June 2.
Valedictorian was Ethan Duane Olesko of Grindstone, salutatorian was Alaina Johnson of Brownsville and the senior class president was Luke Clister of Brownsville.
Olesko competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science for the last five years, and placed first at the regional level the last four years and had three first place awards at the state level. He had a perfect score and exemplary award this year at the regional and state competition.
Olesko was awarded the student of the month for September by the Brownsville Rotary and was named Student of the Year. He is a four-year member of the Penn State 4.0 Club, has been awarded the AP Scholar Award and The National Rural and Small-Town Recognition for Academic Achievement.
He was a four-year member of the Environmental Club, Captain of the Envirothon Team, the Math Competition Team, Debate Team and Academic League. He is a two-year member of both the French National Honor Society and National Honor Society. He is also a member of the Brownsville Falcon baseball and golf teams.
Olesko earned a Congressional Nomination to the U.S. Military Academy. He accepted his appointment and will be studying electrical engineering at West Point. He reports for Cadet Basic Training on June 26 to begin his 47-month journey.
He is the son of Brian and Amy Olesko and brother of Evan.
Johnson was selected as Brownsville Rotary’s January Student of the Month, received the Challenge Program’s Award for Academic excellence and a scholarship from the Brownsville Education Foundation, and was a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club. She was also awarded a $20,000 academic scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh.
Johnson is a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society, serving as president for both, and is a member of Students in Action, Falcon Friends, Environmental Club, Envirothon, Academic League, Math Competition, Math Club and Future Reader Leaders.
She was also a four-year member of the girls’ varsity soccer team.
Outside of school, Johnson referees youth soccer games for WCYSA, volunteers for the Perennial Project, and works as a dishwasher and banquet server at Nemacolin Country Club.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, and major in pre-medicine with plans to go on to medical school to become a doctor.
She is the daughter of Thomas and Amanda Johnson.
Clister was selected as Brownsville Rotary’s November Student of the Month, is a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club and was awarded the Jeana Rouse Memorial Scholarship.
In school, he is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and the French Honor Society. He has participated in the Envirothon, Environmental Club, Math Competition Team, Student Council, the Debate Team, and Academic League.
He has also been a four-year member of the boys’ varsity soccer team.
Outside of school Clister volunteers for the BYSA Youth Soccer Camp and the Perennial Project in downtown Brownsville.
He plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania Honors College and major in English to later pursue a degree in law.
He is the son of Ron and Meaghan Clister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.