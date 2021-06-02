Brownsville Area High School will send off their 2021 graduates with a parade and farewell festival Thursday.
The parade will start at Brownsville High School at 5 p.m. and proceed along Brashear Avenue, High Street and Market Street. Following the parade, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the school will hold a festival with music, yard games and food trucks. Tents, tables and chairs will be set up in front of the high school.
Seniors and their families are invited to attend the event.
Christy Gulich, fine and practical arts teacher and Youth Education Association club sponsor, and Sara Inks, math teacher and Senior Cabinet club sponsor, joined forces with Principal Kellie Stout to host the festival as a way to pay tribute to a class of students that “have had nearly half of their high school career and experiences stolen by the COVID-19 virus.”
“When you stop and think that this class had barely finished half of their junior year when restrictions closed schools nationwide, it seems only fitting that we should try to have the best possible end to their senior year,” Inks said.
As the sponsor of numerous student activities that have been canceled or severely restricted the past two terms, Gulich said she has seen the social impact missing events has had on the students.
“The planning of this festival has meant some additional time and work for myself and others, but it seems this is the least I can do to try to help the school community return to normal and help our kids capture some of the magic and memories of their senior year,” she said.
