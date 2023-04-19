Food distributions
The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesdays, April 19 and May 17 from 11 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s SOcial Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Those wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
The food bank at The First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, is on Saturdays, April 22 and May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. Use the lower-level rear door.
There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, April 25, from noon till 5:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. A second blood drive will be held at First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville on Tuesday, May 23, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Schedule appointments for either at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Church announcements
On Tuesday, May 2 at 3 p.m., volunteers will be packing for the Food for Falcons program at the Brownsville First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville. Those who are able to assist are welcomed.
On Monday evenings May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope, a Christ centered 12-step program, will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. It is open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction, as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information or access to the zoom meeting, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
Malden Christian Fellowship is also holding a weekly women’s meeting that is open to all women and teen girls on Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Issues discussed include depression, anxiety, grief and eating disorders.
The National Day of Prayer will be observed on Thursday, May 4, with a rain date of Friday, May 5. The service will be held at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown Brownsville at 7 p.m. The public is invited, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
BAMA will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the Brownsville First United Methodist Church, 215 Church St., Brownsville.
