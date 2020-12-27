A local school district has joined a class action lawsuit against a popular e-cigarette manufacturer, claiming the product targets children.
Brownsville Area School District joined numerous other school districts across the country in the lawsuit against defendants JUUL Labs Inc., Altria Group Inc., Altria Client Services, Altria: Group Distribution Company, Nu Mark LLC, Philip Morris USA Inc., James Monsees, Adam Bown, Nicholas Pritzker, Hoyoung Huh, Riaz Valani and 100 unnamed defendants.
The lawsuit alleged the marketing strategy of JUUL e-cigarettes as well as their product design targets school-aged children, and has dramatically increased the use of e-cigarettes amongst the student body of the Brownsville Area School District.
“Defendants’ conduct has caused many students to become addicted to defendants’ e-cigarette products,” the lawsuit stated. “Plaintiff and similarly situated school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, have redirected significant resources to combat Defendants’ deceptive marketing scheme, to educate its students on the true dangers of defendants’ e-cigarette products and to prevent the possession and use of defendants’ e-cigarette products on plaintiffs’ property.”
The lawsuit cited a study indicating 15 to 17 year-olds are 16 times more likely to use JUUL than 25 to 34 year olds, quoting testimony from a former JUUL manager, who claimed the company suspected that teens were buying the e-cigarettes.
The lawsuit went on to state that cigarette manufacturers must operate under tight restrictions with advertising and marketing activities that attract youth including using outdoor advertising like billboards, sponsor events, give free samples, pay any person to use or display or reference any tobacco product in any media or sell flavored cigarettes.
However, the suit claimed, those activities figured prominently in JUUL’s marketing campaign.
The lawsuit also stated that one JUUL nicotine pod equals the nicotine of one pack of cigarettes and increases the concentration and speed of the delivery of nicotine.
Furthermore, the lawsuit stated that JUUL uses nicotine salts to minimize what’s called the “throat harshness” smokers receive from inhaling large amounts of nicotine, making JUUL vapor highly potent, but hardly perceptible.
Finally, the lawsuit stated that the Brownsville Area School District continues to incur the increased costs to address and respond to the nationwide youth vaping epidemic.
“The school district’s employees have witnessed countless ways in which the use of defendants’ products by its students has negatively impacted the school district,” the lawsuit stated.
That’s included, but not limited to, impact upon curriculum and development, class time, increased time spent addressing discipline and supervision issues and increased counselor time spent with addicted students and peers who are concerned about this epidemic.
Brownsville Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said their participation in the lawsuit with other school districts, including Ringgold in Washington County, comes with no cost to the school district.
Hartbauer directed additional questions to the school district’s solicitor, who was unavailable due to the holidays.
The district is seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, punitive damages, declaratory and injunctive relief, legal fees, prejudgment interest, abate the alleged public nuisance of which they’re accused, equitable relief to fund prevention education and addiction treatment and statutory damages.
