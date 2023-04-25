From attendance issues to threats of self-harm, Dr. Keith Hartbauer, superintendent of Brownsville Area School District, said he has seen “a huge uptick” in mental health issues with students.
“We believe the issues we’re dealing with in the classroom are social media-related,” he said Monday.
On Friday, the district joined schools in the area and across the county in a class-action lawsuit that claims social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Whatsapp and YouTube, are significantly contributing to a severe mental health crisis in young people.
The other area districts involved include Pittsburgh Public Schools, Burgettstown Area, Seneca Valley, Moniteau, Mt. Lebanon, Blackhawk and Forest Hills.
The suit contends that social media companies spend millions of dollars to develop and market their products to minors, leading to profound struggles with mental health. The filing also alleges social media exposes children to content that inspires vandalism, and glamorizes eating disorders and acts of self-harm, noting that suicide is the second leading cause of death for minors in the U.S.
Hartbauer said district officials have seen many indicators that social media is a disruptive force in schools, noting instances of students falling asleep due to late-night use of the platforms, and the waning ability of students to normally communicate with one another.
A part of the crisis, according to the suit, is the increased number of affected young people burdening an already-strained healthcare system where there already aren’t enough therapists to care for their needs. The filing notes that the number of teens and adolescents in waiting rooms for mental health treatment tripled from 2019 to 2021.
At BASD, Hartbauer said, mental health issues have caused a considerable amount of stress and pressure on school counselors, social workers and therapists as they try to navigate some of the issues social media is causing.
The lawsuit claims a number of violations, including negligence and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
The suing districts are seeking a number of remedies, including an order stating that the defendants’ alleged conduct constitutes a public nuisance, and money to fund prevention education and treatment for excessive use of social media.
Hartbauer said he hopes any kind of settlement would bring in funds to help initiate preventative programs, such as having speakers come to district schools to educate the students on proper use of social media.
