The Brownsville Area School District will serve as an example to schools nationwide as it enters into a program exploring the ways school districts can best adapt to a changed world.
The school district was selected to be a part of the Learning 2025 Initiative orchestrated through the American Association of School Administrators.
“They understand with everything that has happened through COVID – the pandemic itself, the way kids learn today – they understand that they need to adjust the way we provide instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer.
The program involves 60 “demonstration systems,” which will serve as national models and share successful practices and challenges. The school district will have a team of six to facilitate the program, including three teachers and three administrators.
“Our goal is to galvanize and synergize thought leaders from all sectors to emerge from the pandemic in better shape than they were before,” said AASA Executive Director Daniel A. Domenech.
This includes examining the traditional models of teaching, which, for at least 100 years, has involved a teacher standing in front of the classroom, Hartbauer said.
“It’s going to affect how we deliver the content, how we provide instruction, how we meet the kids in a technological world… how we hire teachers, how we develop what a school day looks like, how we develop our kids for careers,” he said.
The program is also intended to provide a holistic approach to education and including social, emotional and cognitive approaches to instruction. In practice, he said, it will involve “meeting students where they are, how they learn.”
“Every child should be welcomed and have a sense of belonging,” he said.
The third prong of the initiative is looking toward the future, both for the school itself and for the students’ future careers.
“We need to look ahead to where we will be in the next 5, 10, 15 years,” Hartbauer said. “Do classrooms need to be brick and mortar? Those discussions will take place among a lot of school districts, not only around the country but around the world.”
Students will also experience more freedom to learn on their own, he said, and will likely participate in a combination of live and independent learning.
“I think it’s going to be a more student-driven type of curriculum,” Hartbauer said. “The kids will be responsible for their learning, and the teachers are going to facilitate that and lead them on their way.”
The school was asked to join the program at the request of The Grabel Foundation in Pittsburgh, an organization that provides support to child-focused organizations. The school district works with The Grabel Foundation, Hartbauer said, which selected BASD to participate in the initiative as a small, rural school.
“We were thrilled to be asked to be a part of it,” Hartbauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.