Eleven Brownsville Area Elementary School second-graders sat barefoot on the floor around a large white square Tuesday, peering curiously at a new piece of technology they had never experienced.
“Why are we sitting around this big white square, and why did Mr. Abbey tell us to take our shoes off?” asked Brian Abbey, the school’s K-2 STEAM teacher.
“No clue,” a student answered.
The lights went off and the white square transformed with colorful words and images into an interactive game with a spinner and wand.
“Wow!” the students cheered.
The SMALLab, or Student Multimedia Accelerated Learning Lab, is part of the school district’s recent enhancements to the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) program.
“Three years ago, we didn’t have any technology in the hands of our students or teachers,” said Superintendent Keith Hartbauer.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded Brownsville Area School District a $35,000 PA SMART Targeted Grant 2.0 in March to advance computer science programming and STEAM education for K-12 students. The grant allowed the school to enhance the STEAM program, including purchasing Chromebook computers, Sphero robotics, a CNC router and the Codio coding platform.
Basing coding starts in kindergarten, starting career readiness early on for students. In the district, 60% to 65% of students have computer or Internet access at home.
Not all aspects of the program are high-tech. With a makerspace, students can complete engineering projects with cardboard hardware. Abbey said he is impressed with his students’ designs, which they draw before building the project.
The learning method also teaches students perseverance, and that sometimes there are multiple ways to solve a problem.
“I always tell them, ‘I make 10,000 mistakes every day. It’s how you react to them that matters,’” Abbey said.
The technology can also be used and to integrate learning in other subjects, and the SMALLab is open to other teachers. Students used to SMALLab Tuesday to answer math questions and put letters in alphabetical order.
“It’s very rich for their learning experience,” Abbey said.
It also helps every student participate, even if they are shy to speak in class. Some students may not want to raise their hands to answer a question, but they’re happy to show off a character they programmed on the screen.
The STEAM program is also touted for teaching students teamwork and collaboration. In a memory game in the SMALLab Tuesday, students helped each other remember where to find the right card to answer a question.
“We all have to work together as a team here,” Abbey told his students. “We’re all working together, trying to solve this puzzle.”
Elementary Principal Frank Berdar said it is exciting to see the students’ learning processes.
“We’re really excited seeing the young students working through that process, and when it doesn’t work, they don’t give up,” he said.
