A group of Brownsville Area High School students spearheaded a project to transform a middle school library into a learning center focused on career planning and life skills.
The Future Is Mine club was officially granted approval for the project in December 2018, which is now open for students. The group visited other schools and the California University of Pennsylvania library to hone their plans, and helped to reshape the space into a career and technology center. It includes a conference table, fireplace, interactive board, seating area, work spaces and a coffee and snack bar. Life skills students will manage the shop, located in a student workspace. The space will be decorated with student artwork.
“The mission of the Future Ready Center (FRC) is to afford students opportunities to gain familiarity with career opportunities; to explore internship and employment options; to increase preparedness for success in post-secondary institutions; to obtain industry-based credentials; and to acquire personal development competencies that optimize executive functioning and self-regulation skills,” Dr. Beth Hutson, assistant to the superintendent, wrote of the center. “The Future Ready Center will also serve as an information and resource hub, where students can conduct research and monitor opportunities for scholarships, internships, employment, SAT exam dates, as well as upcoming workshops.”
The school partnered with the Workforce Investment Board, the Chamber of Commerce, Careerlink, post-secondary institutions, local businesses and trainers to head workshops. Topics include high-impact employment skills, public speaking, financial literacy, personal defense, conflict resolution, budgeting, family planning, prepping for SATs and trade exams, CPR, first aid and completing applying for financial aid for college. The student body will suggest topics they are interested in learning, Hutson said.
Local employers also agreed to host mock interviews, job shadowing and career exploration activities. Secondary students will complete career interest inventories to match their strengths, interests and skills to careers, and use an online career planning platform to conduct activities aligned with PA Career Education and Work Standards.
Evening workshops are also planned for parents and guardians, such as understanding adolescents, prevalence and prevention of sex trafficking, family conflict resolution and yoga and meditation.
Sponsors included K2 Engineering, COE Distributing, Ford Business Machines, the Benedum Foundation and Somerset Trust Co.
