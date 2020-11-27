Brownsville Borough will hold a Shop With a Cop event for the first time this year.
Councilwoman Beth Bock said she was approached by borough police Chief Stan Jablonsky about the department taking part in the program.
Shop With a Cop offers children with the opportunity to purchase clothing and other necessities while shopping with a police officer to promote community outreach.
Bock said she took the suggestion to the borough’s Community Events Committee and they agreed it was a good idea. Earlier this year, the committee held a policeman’s ball fundraiser where $1,000 was raised for the program, and $510 was raised for the department’s K-9 fund.
Bock said they will randomly pick the names of 10 children on Dec. 14 from those submitted to Bock and fellow Councilwoman Barb Peffer.
To be eligible to participate, the child must be between the ages of 5 and 17 and must live in the borough or have a Brownsville address.
The event will take place at the West Brownsville Walmart at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
While the 10 chosen children are asked to have their parents be there at Walmart for the shopping event, Bock said each police officer will accompany two children, depending on part-time officer availability.
At the end of the shopping, Bock said they’ll present Walmart with a $1,000 check.
“I think this will be a really good thing,” Bock said, adding that the borough had been weighing options to get rid of the police department a couple of years ago. “Now, we’re doing outreach and community involvement with the police.”
Bock said the program is a way for the local youth to see police officers as somebody they can look up to and trust. Borough Mayor Ross Swords Jr. is also helping with the event.
Anyone interested in having their child sign up for the Shop With a Cop drawing has until Dec.10 to email bethbockbbc@yahoo.com.
