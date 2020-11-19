A Brownsville couple witnessed the good in humanity after a barn fire in Brownsville.
Caroline Fecek was watching the news on the evening of Nov. 9 when a neighbor alerted her that her and her husband’s barn was on fire.
The barn had been used mainly for storage, but it was the last standing stable in Brownsville Borough and was about 190 years old.
Someone called 911 and multiple fire companies responded to the blaze to get the fire under control.
Fecek said the fire marshal said the blaze was deemed an undetermined accidental fire. They don’t yet have a full assessment of how badly the structure was damaged.
“Our contractor wants to take a look and then advise us,” she said. “If it can be restored, we will do that.”
Caroline Fecek said she and her husband Ron had a mix of emotions following that night.
“Devastation at the fire and having to stand there and watch it burn, relief at the quickness of the fire companies at arriving and getting to work, relief also when Officer (John) Brant helped to move our vehicles not stored in the garage out of the driveway and the overpowering love shown by friends, family and neighbors offering consolation, help with clean up, storage, etc.,” she said. “It gives us faith in humanity.”
Caroline Fecek said she has the deepest gratitude to the people who alerted 911, her neighbor Darren Dewey, Brownsville Police Officer John Brant, a lady driving by the scene, the 911 dispatchers who handled the calls, fire companies and ambulance services from Brownsville Fire Co. #1, South Brownsville VFC #1, Hiller VFC, West Brownsville VFC #1, California VFD, Republic VFD and Brownsville Ambulance Services.
“And all our family, friends and neighbors who offered services or just a shoulder to lean on,” she said. “May God Bless all of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.