Brownsville Area School District was locked down on Tuesday following what turned out to be a false threat of gun violence.
State police said multiple 911 hang-up calls were made around 1:28 p.m. Tuesday from a deactivated cellphone connected to WiFi. Police said an 11-year-old male student at Brownsville Elementary School made the calls.
In the 911 recorded call, a firearm was mentioned, which prompted officials to lock down the school.
However, police determined that the firearm mentioned in the recording was from someone talking on a video that was playing on another cellphone in the background.
In a letter to parents, Brownsville School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said the student admitted to making the prank call. The student was charged through the Fayette County juvenile probation office.
As a precautionary measure, K-9 officers searched the building.
Hartbauer thanked parents and guardians for their patience during what he said was an “extremely stressful time.”
“The procedures we had in place worked very well,” Hartbauer said. “There was a clear and succinct plan that was initiated, and all parties involved communicated seamlessly throughout the crisis.”
