The Brownsville Free Public Library is bringing children back for a new kind of story time this Halloween.
Natalie Zuchelkowski, a volunteer with the library, said their regular story times for spring, summer and fall have been virtual since COVID-19, but they decided to have an in-person Fall Story Walk involving the library, Nemacolin Castle and Halloween.
“We have Nemacolin Castle on the top of the hill and the library at the bottom of the hill,” Zuchelkowski said. “We're tying it in with Halloween.”
The Fall Story Walk will begin on the grounds of Nemacolin Castle beginning at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 where children will listen to some child-friendly Halloween stories.
“One of the stories will be interactive,” Zuchelkowski said. “It makes it more interesting and more fun for them.”
The group will then walk down the road to the library where an area will be set up outside for the children to participate in crafts and enjoy Halloween treats.
Zuchelkowski said they've had positive feedback as of this week, with 14 children signed up. She said the normal story times bring around seven or eight children.
“A lot of people have been saying this is such a nice idea,” Zuchelkowski said. “I think, too, we're pushing exercising minds, bodies and creativity, listen to a story and take a walk.”
Zuchelkowski is also looking forward to the walk from Nemacolin Castle to the library as they'll walk down a brick road that's closed to traffic.
She said the entire event is free and will be outdoors to allow social distancing
“We'll see how it goes,” Zuchelkowski said as they've only planned one such walk so far. “If things get better, maybe we'll expand it in the spring time.”
“The library is trying to provide something for our community,” Zuchelkowski said, adding that such an event is a positive thing in the face of uncertainty. “And we miss the kids coming in for story time.”
The Fall Story Walk is geared toward children from preschool to grade 3. Registration is required by today. Call the library at 724-785-7272 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.