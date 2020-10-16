A Brownsville interchange was renamed Wednesday in honor of a local war hero who died during the Vietnam War at age 20.
U.S. Army Cpl. Denny Ray Easter was immortalized in his hometown after a dedication ceremony with local officials, and the sign for the Corporal Denny Ray Easter Memorial Interchange was unveiled.
“Denny watches over us today, proud that he served our country, and I hope he’s happy that we never forgot him and the eternal debt that we will always owe him,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson.
Easter was an infantryman who served with B Company, 5th Battalion, 198th Light Infantry Brigade. He was killed in the line of duty in Quang Tin province in South Vietnam on Jan. 13, 1971.
“Corporal Easter was truly a hero, both to his community and to his country, and it was an honor to pay tribute to him and honor his memory through this special ceremony today,” she said. “Each time we pass this way, we will be reminded of his service and sacrifice.”
Also at the ceremony were state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Twp., Easter’s cousin, Delores Randolph, Fayette County Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vincent Vicites and Scott Dunn, and Brownsville council members.
The Rev. Christopher R. Burke from St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church provided the benediction. The Vietnam Veterans, Inc. of Fayette County presented the colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.