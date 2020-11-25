Keeping community spirits alive while keeping the community safe, the annual Brownsville Light-Up Night with go on at 6 p.m. this Friday with some changes.
“This isn’t just a Brownsville event, but a community-wide event,” said Connie Gore with the Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the light-up night. “For the community, this is a fun event.”
Brownsville’s Light-Up Night started 32 years ago by Genevieve Capatosti and has grown every year to the point where Gore, who took over the event six years ago, said they have around 100 volunteers every year.
“This tradition is from that woman’s efforts,” Gore said. “I’m proud to be a part of what she created and embraced.”
The holiday procession will begin at Hiller Fire Hall, processing through town, stopping to light the Christmas tree in Snowdon Square. From there, the parade continues across the Lane Bane Bridge, ending at West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, which the host department for this year.
Instead of the traditional line of children waiting to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for a treat, the chamber opted to do it drive-through-style. Vehicles will enter the fire department’s lot where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be waiting at the end to give treats to the children inside the vehicles.
“With the spike in COVID-19, it’s more imperative than ever to do the drive-through,” Gore said, adding there will be signs posted to help the motorists make their way to the North Pole's most famous couple. “It’s the safest way to continue the tradition for the community at large.”
Gore said what will remain the same this year is the luminaria, a feat made possible by scores of volunteers from both sides of the river.
During the afternoon, teams of workers will be setting out jugs and lighting candles on the Northside, Southside, Hiller and West Brownsville.
“We felt it was safe to have the luminaria,” Gore said, adding that the lit jugs will be 10 feet apart. “It’s a beautiful night in Brownsville.”
Gore said she hopes those in attendance practice social distancing and wear their masks, to ensure there is not further spread of COVID-19.
“We’re trying our best to continue with tradition and be as safe as possible at the same time,” Gore said.
