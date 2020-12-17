A Brownsville man allegedly threatened to kill a man who told him to stand further away at St. Mary’s Church in the borough Wednesday morning.
Roger Taylor, 54, of 20 Nemacolin St., was arrested Wednesday by Brownsville police and charged with one count each of simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
Police said Joseph Wells asked Taylor to stand six feet away from him due to the coronavirus. The two men reportedly argued, and Taylor allegedly went to his home and returned displaying a gun. According to court paperwork, Taylor threatened Wells, saying if he didn’t leave him alone, he would kill Wells.
Taylor was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.