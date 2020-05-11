A Brownsville man is behind bars after he allegedly planned a sexual encounter involving a 12-year-old boy during a sting operation with undercover agents.
Brandon Edward Kelly, 42, of Howard Street is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, an agent with the Child Predator Section of the state attorney general’s office received a private message on an undercover profile from Kelly April 28. The agent posed as a 12-year-old boy and his father. Kelly allegedly arranged to meet the pair for a sexual encounter, sending photos of himself to the agent.
Kelly cancelled the meeting at the last minute, later admitting to investigators in an interview that he packed and drove to the end of his block before deciding not to go through with it.
He was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $25,000. Kelly remains in Fayette County Prison, unable to post bail.
