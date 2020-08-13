Charges have been filed against a Brownsville man after he allegedly led police on a 110 mph chase and resisted arrest.
In an affidavit of probable cause, state police alleged that Juan Jose-Henry Bell Jr., 28, of 407 Clover Street was the driver of a green Chevrolet Malibu traveling East on Coolspring Street in Uniontown at 1:49 a.m. Aug. 13.
Police reported Bell was traveling at a high rate of speed while turning without signaling and not keeping the vehicle in its lane, which caused the police to activate emergency lights to pull the vehicle over.
However, the Malibu continued driving at speeds up to 110 mph as Bell and his passenger allegedly threw narcotics out the window including at the parking lot of a school.
The pursuit ended along Evans Street in Uniontown where Bell and his passenger allegedly fled on foot in opposite directions.
Bell was apprehended following a short foot pursuit, but police said the passenger was not.
Bell possessed $4,000 in cash, three cell phones, marijuana and cocaine packaged for sale and also showed signs of impairment and determined to allegedly be under the influence; he refused chemical testing, according to court paperwork.
He was transported to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the chase, but was medically cleared, police said.
While at the Uniontown State Police Barracks, troopers attempted to fingerprint Bell, he was non-compliant and was unable to be processed.
Bell is lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
