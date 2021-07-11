Numerous charges were filed Friday against a Brownsville man accused of neglecting his dogs and allowing dog fighting, resulting in the euthanasia of two of the animals.
On April 23, state police in Belle Vernon found six dogs chained in and around makeshift pens in the rear of the home of James Edward Holcomb, 44, at 1203 Second St., according to court paperwork. Police said the dogs appeared to be extremely aggressive, and two of them were injured and scarred.
Police found breeding equipment and numerous evidence of suspected dog fighting around the pens. Inside the home, police found items related to possible animal fighting and abuse, according to court paperwork. Drug paraphernalia, including marijuana and glass smoking devices, were also found and seized, court paperwork said.
Both injured dogs were taken to Canon Hill Veterinary Clinic, where they were ordered to be euthanized due to their physical condition and behavioral issues toward other dogs and animals, police reported.
Holcomb is charged with two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, animal fighting and cruelty to animals, four counts each of animal fighting paraphernalia and neglect of animals, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of a small amount of marijuana. He has yet to be arraigned.
