A Brownsville man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, assaulted her and stole her cellphone.
Dejour Rashad Thomas, 23, faces charges of burglary, robbery, simple assault, theft and two counts of criminal mischief, filed on Sunday.
Around 2:35 a.m. Sunday, police said Ashley Winters was insider her Clover Street home and heard someone knocking at her front door. When she didn’t answer, the knocking moved to her kitchen door, and then Thomas punched through a window near that door, police said.
He allegedly reached through the broken window, unlocked the door and came inside. There, police alleged he hit Winters in the face, took her cellphone and left. Police said Winters’ sister got the phone from Thomas later, but the screen was broken.
Thomas is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 18 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
