A Brownsville man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the assault of his girlfriend.
Branden Lee Carey, 36, is accused of assaulting Sabrina Vilce at her Brownsville apartment Friday, resulting in a broken rib, black eye and hematoma, according to court paperwork. Brownsville police reported that Vilce has a protection from abuse order against Carey.
Carey is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, and was released on an unsecured bond of $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.