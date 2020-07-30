A 19-year-old Brownsville man is accused of intentionally driving the wrong way down Route 21 in German Township, leading to a crash that caused multiple injuries.
German Township Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for the driver, Chad Hunter Degroen of Brown Street.
Degroen’s front seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition after the crash, which occurred outside Sunoco at about 6 p.m. Feb. 1. The 17-year-old and Degroen were both taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, and the second passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Uniontown Hospital. The second driver, Fred Tate, was taken to a hospital by his family, police said.
Tate told police he went through a green light at the intersection of Route 21 (McClellandtown Road) and Yuras Farm Road in his Chevrolet Blazer, and saw the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, pulling out of Sunoco. He switched lanes to try to avoid a crash, but was unable to avoid the collision, he said.
Police interviewed the 17-year-old boy March 29, who “is still recovering from the severe trauma endured,” Lt. Hannah Toski wrote in the affidavit. The boy provided a written statement and told Toski that after getting fuel at Sunoco, Degroen began to turn the wrong way onto Route 21 to cut through the intersection and head toward Masontown. Both passengers said “No, Chad, don’t,” before he made the turn, court documents said.
Degroen is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and three counts each of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
