A Brownsville man is in jail after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman with a firearm.
Joseph John Pullem III faces a felony charge of strangulation, along with misdemeanors of terroristic threats and simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a house on Rose Lane at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, Pullem was sitting in a chair in the front lawn with a rifle on his lap.
The woman who resides at the house told police she and Pullem got into a verbal argument, and that Pullem struck her in the nose then put her in a chokehold. According to court records, Pullem grabbed the rifle and told the woman he was going to shoot her.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. denied bond in the case. The court docket indicated that was done because Pullem is a threat to others and was charged with a violent crime.
