Montel Lee Scott, 27, of Brownsville, was charged by California police with aggravated assault, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, simple assault and criminal mischief.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Legends Restaurant and Bar on Wood Street at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday after Scott allegedly assaulted an employee and broke a double-paned window. Witnesses told police that Scott punched the employee in the face before punching the window.
Scott fled but was detained nearby by PennWest California police. While transporting Scott from the California police station to a patrol vehicle, Scott was able to escape on foot. Police chased him down a wooded embankment and took him back into custody shortly after. Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson sent Scott to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
