Police alleged a Brownsville man attacked his ex-girlfriend in her home.
Dejour Rashad Thomas, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after police were called to a Clover Street home in Brownsville Sunday morning.
Ashley Winters reportedly told police that Thomas, her ex-boyfriend, violated a protection-from-abuse order by entering her home through an unlocked bedroom window. At the time, Winters was in bed, and was awakened by Thomas's entrance.
She told police that Thomas hit her multiple times, and her sister tried to pull him away. Police alleged Thomas pushed Winters to the floor and continued to punch and kick her.
Police said Winters was able to get out of the home and into her sister's vehicle, but Thomas pulled her from the car and hit her again.
Winters' sister called police and the two were able to leave the area, according to court paperwork.
Police said Winters sustained a bump on the right side of her forehead, a band headache and had difficulty moving her left arm. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation of her injuries.
Thomas is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bond set at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.