A Brownsville man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman and briefly kidnapping her baby Sunday night.
The woman reported to state police Anthony James Cronin, 33, walked into her home and began yelling at her and hitting her in the face at about 9 p.m. Sunday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Cronin grabbed the woman by the throat until she nearly blacked out, then “ripped [the baby] from her arms” and ran from the home. Troopers searched the area for about two hours before Cronin appeared from a wooded area. The baby, a 1-year-old girl, was returned to her mother and Cronin was arrested.
The woman told police he had attempted to take the baby from her multiple times that day, and that he dropped the baby twice and swung her around by the ankles. The woman reported Cronin pinned her to the bed and took some of her clothes off, and she feared he would sexually assault her, but she was able to push him off of her. The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sex crimes.
State police said the woman had severe swelling to her eye with cuts, and bruising and swelling to her cheek.
Troopers said Cronin appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police said Cronin attempted to spit on someone on the scene, and spit on a trooper taking him to the patrol car.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of kidnap of a minor, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint, concealment of whereabouts of a child, interference with child custody, attempted sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. Cronin was arraigned Monday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $500,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail. Charges were filed Monday before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
