Brownsville Police issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly broke a bone in his 1-year-old daughter's arm.
Francis Wayne Lee III, 37, of Fourth Avenue was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children Thursday for alleged abuse that occurred Feb. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lee and the girl's mother, Paige Smosny, took the baby to Children's Hospital that day because she was vomiting frequently. The baby was examined, and doctor's discovered a fracture to her right humerus. A medical report painted "an overall picture very concerning for non-accidental trauma," court documents said.
The parents hired an attorney, and attended a meeting with Smosny's sister, Courtney Smosny, who was the primary caretaker for the children. Courtney Smosny reported to police she heard Lee admit he was the person who injured the girl, according to the affidavit.
Another witness, J. Allen Messinger, told police he was sleeping at the Fourth Street home Feb. 19. He said he was sleeping on the couch and the baby was in her bassinet nearby. At about 3:30 a.m., he told police he heard two thumps and heard Smosny screaming and walking down the steps from her bedroom. He said he opened his eyes and saw Lee standing over the baby, who was on the floor.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
