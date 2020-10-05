A Brownsville man is facing charges of sexual assault after he allegedly held a woman hostage and raped her.
Randy Keith Dennis Jr., 30, of Brownsville was charged by state police with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence on Monday.
The charges stem from an incident along 2nd Street in Brownsville at 11:21 p.m. Oct. 4 where Dennis was allegedly forced a woman to perform a sex act.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the woman was afraid that if she didn’t do what Dennis said, he would harm her. The Herald-Standard does not identify victims of alleged sexual assault.
After the assault, the woman told police, Dennis went to another room to talk to his son and she overheard him say if he heard the woman screaming or saw her bleeding, everything would be okay. The woman also told police she heard Dennis say something that made her believe he planned to kill her.
She told police he returned and again sexually assaulted her, according to court paperwork, and then pointed the blade of a knife toward her throat.
Dennis allegedly told the woman that he would “bag her” if she told anyone about what had happened, which she took to mean he would kill her and put her in a body bag.
The woman was able to contact a friend, who called the police and was instructed to knock on Dennis’s door to say she needed the woman to babysit her kids because a family member had a heart attack.
Both Dennis and the woman went the friend’s home, where police took Dennis into custody.
Police observed bruising and blood pooling in the woman’s right eye as well as bruises on multiple areas of her body, which she said was from Dennis beating her with a metal mop handle.
Dennis is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.