State police said a man exposed himself in front of a man, woman and 2-year-old girl outside a Brownsville gas station.
Edward “Murph” Douglas, 49, of Bank Street was identified as the suspect following an investigation into the incident, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. July 12 at Exxon on 4th Avenue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Douglas urinated outside the gas station in view of the man, woman, and child. The man, who was holding the child, told police he screamed at Douglas to use the restroom. Douglas reportedly responded by “shaking” his genitals toward them in “an obscene manner,” backed up around the building and continued to urinate, Trooper Steve Moyemont wrote.
The man went to confront the suspect, but called 911 when he could not catch up with him. Douglas was identified Aug. 22 when the man spotted the suspect and pointed him out to a trooper.
Douglas is facing three counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness.
