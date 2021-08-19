State police were called to Lockhart Street in Brownsville Aug. 8 for a report of a man running around naked, after allegedly turning on the gas inside his apartment.
Troopers responded and found Mark R. Wyda Jr., 37, of Brownsville in a field near Snowden Terrace.
Police said Wyda told them he had used methamphetamines, was being controlled by the government and wanted to “inform society that they needed to stay safe.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, and cited for public drunkenness.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.