A Brownsville man was denied bail in an aggravated assault case for allegedly ramming his wife’s vehicle as she fled their home with her daughters Thursday morning.
James Edward Holcomb, 43, of Second Street was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, his wife, Tamerra Holcomb, was at her Cadwallader Street home when she heard his voice and hid in her daughter’s room, fearing for her life. She told her daughter to tell her husband she was elsewhere, and her husband left at about 10:15 a.m., police said.
Tamerra Holcomb gathered her two daughters to leave the house with her. They spotted James Holcomb’s red truck in the 700 block of Pearl Street. He allegedly rear-ended her vehicle twice, almost causing her to lose control the second time. She drove to the police station, where officers photographed the damage.
He was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail because of a threat to himself and others, court documents indicate.
