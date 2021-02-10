A Brownsville man faces 14 charges in relation to the rape of a young boy in December.
James Shane Higinbotham, 33, allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile boy multiple times at a Uniontown home.
Police said the boy told a forensic interviewer about the alleged abuse during a Dec. 28 interview.
Higinbotham was charged this week with two counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
