A Brownsville man who was charged earlier this month with dog fighting in April now faces 71 additional charges for alleged cruelty and neglect of six dogs and seven puppies found on his property after a compliance check on June 28.
State police from Belle Vernon found that James Edward Holcomb, 44, of 1203 Second St., who was out on an unsecured bond of $25,000, did not comply with stipulations that all dogs be removed from the property and reported they found the dogs living in harmful conditions.
“All the dogs that were on the property were living in deplorable, filthy conditions, most without potable water and food,” said Trooper Lauren Rousseau, Troop B animal cruelty liaison.
During a search warrant executed at the home on July 2, police reported they found four pit bull and two Cane Corso dogs living in unclean man-made cages and fenced-in areas on the property. All of the dogs had lacerations and/or scars on their bodies, as well as other injuries, and most were either mildly or severely underweight, according to court paperwork.
One of the dogs had recently given birth to seven puppies in the last two to three weeks, all of which were inside of a crate on the front porch with a blanket with a foul odor emitting from it, police reported.
Police noted that the temperature was above 90 degrees when the search was completed.
Two animal fighting paraphernalia items were located outside the garage of the home, police reported.
Two of the dogs had to be sedated due to their temperament, but all of the dogs were transported to boarding facilities and have undergone “extensive veterinary care,” and are still being cared for by doctors, Rousseau said.
Holcomb’s 71 charges include aggravated cruelty to animals and multiple counts of cruelty to animals, animal fighting paraphernalia and neglect of animals. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
