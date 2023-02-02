An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brownsville man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding their infant daughter.
Thursday, February 2, 2023 4:04 AM
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brownsville man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding their infant daughter.
Redstone Township Police said Bruce Harvin Jr., 29, entered the home of Brianna Janaye Mapstone, Filbert Orient Road, at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday without notice or invitation.
Harvin punched the woman in the face twice while she was holding the baby. He then fled with Mapstone’s cellphone.
Charges of burglary, criminal trespass, robbery, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault were filed Wednesday with Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino.
