An burglary investigation ended with drug charges filed against a Brownsville man.
State police were called to a home on Knox Avenue in Brownsville for a suspected burglary on Wednesday. Police said the home owner gave them permission to clear the residence of any intruders, but as they were doing so, they smelled marijuana coming from an upstairs bedroom.
In plain view inside the bedroom of Christopher Andre Bush, 33, police said they saw a small amount of suspected marijuana on a desk, plastic baggies scattered throughout the bedroom, empty green plastic containers, a silver scale, blank medical labels used for prescription cannabis and a plastic baggie containing empty vacuum-seal packaging.
Based on those findings, police obtained a search warrant, and found four plastic bags containing marijuana in a safe in the closet along with another plastic bag containing six cigarillo wrappers all containing marijuana, two digital scales in the bedroom, a multi-colored grinder, two green plastic baggies on a television stand containing marijuana and other baggies containing marijuana residue and two rolls of blank medical labels used for prescription cannabis.
Bush was arraigned on charges of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 10.
