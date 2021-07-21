The charges of a Brownsville man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy multiple times in December were held for the Court of Common Pleas at his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Tuesday.
James Shane Higinbotham, 33, allegedly assaulted the juvenile at a Uniontown home. Uniontown City Police said the boy told a forensic interviewer about the alleged abuse during an interview on Dec. 28.
Higinbotham is charged with two counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors. All of his charges are held for court.
Higinbotham is being held in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $150,000.
His formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.
