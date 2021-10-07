A Brownsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after he was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography.
Karl D. Lutes, 50, was charged with possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor following a federal grand jury indictment returned on Sept. 28. The indictment was unsealed this week.
Federal prosecutors said Lutes was found with videos and still images in computer graphics files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The indictment noted that some of the children were under 12 years old.
Lutes pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
As a condition of his release pending trial, Lutes cannot have direct or indirect contact with any minors, except in the presence of an adult who has been approved by U.S. Pretrial Services.
If convicted, Lutes could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation, and the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.
