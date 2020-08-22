Just nine years ago, Christian Sesek was a high school student with a goal of revitalizing his hometown of Brownsville. This week, he served as one of the youngest delegates at the Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden.
“Especially in this election, my future is on the ballot, and the future of my peers is on the ballot. It’s time for young people to take an active role,” said Sesek, 24.
Sesek served as a pledged delegate to Biden, the Democratic nominee for President. He said he related to Biden because they both come from working class families in Pennsylvania and share a Catholic faith.
“I see myself in someone like Joe Biden and aspire to be someone like Joe Biden,” Sesek said. “I also think he’s the right man for the job at this time in our country.”
Sesek had the opportunity to meet Biden when he spoke at Duquesne University while he was in his senior year of college. He is now in his third year at the Duquesne University School of Law.
“He’s human,” Sesek said of Biden. “The last few years, we’ve seen the direction that we’re going in this country. We need someone who appreciates what Americans are going through at this point in time.”
Although Sesek attended the convention virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, he participated in a drive-in watch party Thursday night for Biden’s acceptance speech at the Rivers of Steel: Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Rankin. Sesek said his dad was a steel mill worker, and he felt at home at the site.
“Joe’s message of ‘Build Back Better’ really resonated in that space,” he said.
Sesek said he attended virtual breakfasts for Pennsylvania delegates every morning during the convention, which was held Monday through Thursday. Pennsylvania delegates heard speeches from state leaders including Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey, and discussed the party’s platform. Sesek also attended virtual meetings including the Youth Council, Rural Caucus and Poverty Council.
A highlight for Sesek was Biden’s address to the delegates, where he honed in on the traits that make the Democratic nominee relatable.
“He’s a Scranton boy who married a Philly girl,” Sesek said.
Sesek said he became interested in public service from a young age, which was instilled in him by his role models. He was one of six Brownsville Area High School students to form Students in Action (SIA) in 2011. The group spearheaded Operation Falcon Revitalization, which transformed the formerly vacant Snowden Square Park into an outdoor stage and green space, the Cast Iron Amphitheater.
“I think a lot of my motivation is that I want to see change in my community, and I think I have something to offer in that regard,” he said.
Today, Sesek is in his final year of law school and preparing his opening statement for trial advocacy court, while SIA is onto its new project to revitalize the Brownsville Free Public Library.
“I’ve been able, I think, to dispel any myths about people being up in towers making decisions for everyone, because I’m just a guy from Brownsville and I was able to be a delegate in this convention,” he said.
