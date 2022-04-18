The mayor of Brownsville has been recognized for his leadership by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Borough Mayor Ross Swords Jr. was honored for municipal leadership at the 26th Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.
Swords has been serving the community since he was 21 years old when he was first elected constable and then moved through the ranks of the Brownsville Fire Company #1, serving as fire police captain, vice president and currently the fire police lieutenant.
At 27, he became the youngest person ever elected to the position of councilman in the borough. In that role, he chaired the public safety and the buildings and grounds committees, and fought to keep a police department in the borough and add a K-9 unit to its ranks.
He was elected as Brownsville’s mayor six years ago.
On his trip to Harrisburg last week with his family to receive the citation, Swords said he was able to tour the capital and sat on the upper floor of the Senate where stat Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, read the citation presented to him and acknowledged him on the Senate floor.
“It was entered into the minutes and will be there forever,” Swords said. “That felt just a good as receiving the award.”
The awards are presented to both municipalities as well as local government officials for their dedication and commitment to strengthen their communities and better serve their residents.
“It’s an honor to recognize all of these local officials, governments and organizations for their achievements over the past year,” Acting Sec. Neil Weaver with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said in a release. “More than any other level of government, local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today help continue to make Pennsylvania the best place in the world to live, work and play.”
Eleven communities, two organizations and eight individuals from across Pennsylvania were recognized. Swords was the only local recipient.
“I’m honored to be a part of it and honored to be nominated,” Swords said. “We were honored as individuals, but this wasn’t about me, but bettering the town.”
He added that he continues to be impressed with the improvements being made in the borough, and wants people to know that while nothing happens overnight, it’s still happening.
“Slowly, every year, there’s something new and something positive, always something improving,” Swords said. “We’re not going backwards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.