The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association has announced events for January.
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 4:02 AM
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 3:59 am
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 4:02 AM
The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association has announced events for January.
n Jan. 18, the St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall (118 Church St., Brownsville) from 11 a.m. through noon. The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Anyone who is not registered and lives in the Brownsville Area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food, and those who register on the day of the food bank are not guaranteed a box of food at the site and may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic.
Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
n Jan. 21, a food bank distribution will be held at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church (533 Royal Road, Smock) at 10 a.m.
n Jan. 24, a blood drive will be held at the First Christian Church of Brownsville (512 Second St., Brownsville) from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule appointments at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
n Jan. 24 and 31, the Fort Burd Presbyterian Church (200 Thornton Road, Brownsville) is inviting the public to view the series, “The Chosen,” at 7 p.m. If a session is missed, they will be glad to “catch you up.”
n Jan. 26, BAMA will be holding a Christian Unity service at the Allison Nazarene Church (416 Vernon St., Allison) at 7 p.m. The snow date will be Jan. 30 at the same place and time. If it snows on the Jan. 30 there will not be a service this year.
n Jan. 28, a food bank distribution will be held at First Christian Church (512 Second St., Brownsville) from 9 to 11 a.m. Please use the lower-level rear door.
