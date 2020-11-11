Because of the rainy weather on Wednesday, the dedication of a war memorial in downtown Brownsville was moved to Saturday.
Brownsville Borough Councilwoman Beth Bock said the program will be held at 11 a.m. in Snowden Square’s community park.
Bock said the one thing that might change will be the flyover as that will depend on the guard unit responsible for doing so.
“Everything will be the same, but just on a different day,” Bock said.
In Connellsville, the annual Veterans Day Parade, which rotates between there, Uniontown and Masontown, was canceled because of the rain. The program was moved inside at the Connellsville Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.