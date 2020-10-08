Brownsville officials are transforming their veterans banners into a “Hometown Heroes” book so locals can learn more about their neighbors who served their country.
Resident Ed Bohna spearheaded the project after driving through town and seeing the names and faces on the banners.
“You see their face, and you’re intrigued. You want to know more. So I thought, ‘Let’s put the book together,’” he said.
He contacted Brownsville Councilwoman Beth Bock, who helped to make the project a reality, along with Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
Bohna, who served in the U.S. Army from the mid 1980s to early ‘90s, said the banner project shows the history of the town’s patriotism. Banners recognize veterans who served as early as WWI.
“It’s a very humbling thing to see the names up there,” Bohna said.
Bock and Bohna have been collecting the stories for the book, and they said locals have been excited to share their stories, or stories about a family member. Bohna said she has been captivated by some of the stories she has learned about local veterans.
She said one local veteran, Thomas Burchick of LaBelle, was a Navy corpsman who saved a person’s life by throwing himself on top of them in the moments before a grenade blast. Both survived, but Burchick had shrapnel in his body for the rest of his life, she said. He died in 2005. His story was also told in the book, “The Taking of Hill 610.”
Another woman shared information about her uncle, who is still missing in action from WWII.
The stories, Bock said, show the importance of the Brownsville area and its residents to American history.
“You can drive through town all you want and look at the banners, but you really don’t know much about the person, so we wanted to elaborate more on the stories and capture more about what they did in the service, how long they served,” Bock said. “We’ve got several prisoners of war, several survivors of Pearl Harbor.”
The project is slated for completion for Veterans Day. Proceeds will benefit the local American Legion and fire departments.
The stories are being collected through questionnaires that include information such as what branch the veteran served in, years served, job title and other questions, in addition to sharing any other information in 200 words or fewer. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 9.
Contact Bohna at ebohna@msn.com or Bock at bethbockbbc@yahoo.com for more information.
