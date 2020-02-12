Brownsville Area School District officials said pest control specialists found no activity of bedbugs in the high school following the discovery Tuesday of a bug mistaken for the infestuous insect.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said an exterminator early Wednesday morning inspected the classroom where the unidentified bug had been discovered by a teacher the day prior, as well as several adjacent rooms, and found no evidence of bedbugs at the school.
“We took immediate action and involved a professional exterminator, who found no evidence of bedbugs at this time,” said Hartbauer.
In a letter to parents on Wednesday to address rumors that had spread on social media regarding possible bedbugs at the high school, Hartbauer said the district had contacted pest control as a precaution to evaluate the situation. He said no bedbugs, or any other bugs, were found in the school and that the bug in question was not a bedbug.
A similar incident occurred in the district less than two weeks ago when classrooms in the elementary school where inspected and sprayed by exterminators for bedbugs. Hartbauer said no bedbug activity or evidence was found then either.
“Both instances are unfounded. We have reports from a professional exterminator saying there are no instances of bedbugs,” Hartbauer said of the two incidents.
In his letter to parents, Hartbauer asked them to remain vigilant in checking for bedbugs. He directed parents to the following website from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on how to identify bedbugs and bedbug infestations: www.epa.gov/bedbugs/how-find-bed-bugs.
The presence of bedbugs at nearby Laurel Highlands High School earlier this school year took multiple rounds of exterminations to eradicate the insects after they were found on several students and in three classrooms. School was not disrupted at Laurel Highlands, but all district buildings, vans and buses were treated by exterminators as a precaution.
