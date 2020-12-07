A Brownsville woman was arrested for allegedly robbing the Super 8 motel in South Union Township after state police found her still standing in the lobby.
Christina A. Wheatley, 39, of Green Street was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, attempted simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, she told a manager she wanted to rent a room for the night at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday and then allegedly demanded the money from the register, placing a black handgun on the counter. The manager told her he was going to call police, and contacted state police in Uniontown, giving the woman’s description.
Police arrived to find her still standing next to the handgun on the counter. The manager identified her as the robber, and state police also obtained surveillance footage of the incident, court documents indicated.
She was arraigned Saturday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $20,000. She remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
