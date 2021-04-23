A Brownsville woman was charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly became violent toward her foster brother and his friend on April 19 in Luzerne Township.
State police alleged Cassandra Autumn Ruby, 26, screamed at her foster brother Anthony Sperduti and punched him in the face multiple times, breaking his glasses. Sperduti told police he called his friend Taylor Wagner to come to his home to pick him up.
When Wagner arrived, Ruby allegedly threw a large kitchen knife above her head and began wrestling with her. Wagner told police she went into Sperduti’s bedroom for safety and Ruby again attacked her. Sperduti and Wagner told police Ruby then left the home.
Ruby is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and two counts each of simple assault and harassment. She is free on an unsecured bond of $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
