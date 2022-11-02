A Brownsville woman was charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly yanked a child off of a bed.
Brownsville police said Joei Nicole Marfinetz, 24, believed the girl was misbehaving at bedtime on Sunday, and grabbed her by the arm and leg and pulled her off of the bed. The girl, who was only identified as being under the age of 13, fell three to four feet and hit her face off the ground, police said.
Police said they discovered the child when they were called to South Hills Terrace in Brownsville for a report of a disturbance. When police spoke to two women, officers saw the girl with dried blood around her nostrils and mouth, and on her clothing.
The women told police the child’s father had taken the girl from Marfinetz, who was caring for her.
The child was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, and Marfinetz was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
She is free on $10,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 13.
